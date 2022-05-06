Costa Mesa PD searching for man accused of targeting women outside bars

Costa Mesa police are looking for a self-described involuntary celibate man who is accused of targeting women outside of bars and is believed to be connected to several hate crimes.

Officials with the Costa Mesa Police Department said 25-year-old Johnny Young confronted several women outside bars in the area, which led to him assaulting several people.

He reportedly films himself using sexually explicit language and in one video, he allegedly pepper-sprayed two women and harassed another at a nearby parking garage.

Young is from Las Vegas and has been seen driving a white Chevy cargo van with a green stripe.

Anyone who sees Young or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Costa Mesa PD.

