Shooting investigation involving LAPD underway in Lincoln Heights

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in a shooting Wednesday in Lincoln Heights.

Officers were sent to the area of Avenue 19 and Broadway around 11 a.m. on a call for backup, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics sent to the 100 block of South Avenue 19 at 11:05 a.m. on reports of a shooting. One man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It is unknown if that person is an officer.

Few details were released by police, who advised motorists to avoid the area while an investigation was conducted. The affected area includes Broadway between Avenue 18 and Avenue 20, and Pasadena Avenue between Avenue 18 and Avenue 20.

This is a developing story, check back for updates