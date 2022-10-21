Shooting death investigation underway in South LA

A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning.

Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead. The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323—890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous have the option of submitting tips online.