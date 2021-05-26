Shooting, crash on NB 101 Freeway in East Hollywood

A man in his 30s was wounded Wednesday morning in a car-to-car shooting on the northbound 101 Freeway in East Hollywood, causing a stretch of the freeway to close temporarily.

The shooting involved a possible dark-colored SUV and silver Chevy pickup truck and occurred about 1:55 a.m. south of the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, according to Sgt. Jeff Lane of the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained a leg injury in the shooting and crashed the truck into the center divider of the freeway, Lane said.

Video from the scene showed a silver pickup truck with at least one bullet hole, significant front-end damage and a blown tire in lanes of the freeway.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene, but declined further medical treatment.

A detailed description of the suspect vehicle, shooter or a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

The shootings do not appear to be linked to the rash of BB and pellet gun shootings on Southern California freeways, Lane said.

The northbound lanes of the Hollywood Freeway were blocked at Santa Monica Boulevard during the investigation.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.