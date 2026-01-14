Sherman Oaks neighbors frustrated by man walking around naked inside his home

The Brief A man who is walking around the house naked is frustrating neighbors in Sherman Oaks. While it is technically not illegal to walk around naked inside their own home, neighbors argue he's doing this in full view.



A man walking around the house naked is frustrating neighbors in Sherman Oaks.

While there is nothing wrong with doing that in the privacy of one's home, neighbors argue he's doing this in full view.

"I think we know that we know we see him," the man's neighbor told FOX 11.

A resident shared photos of the identified man as he went on with his day in his bedroom naked, but visible to those looking towards his home.

Neighbors posted a sign telling him to close his blinds. The man responded with his version of the sign, telling them to close their blinds.

A neighbor tried to file a complaint on a non-emergency line, but she said no one picked up.