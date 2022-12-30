Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero.

This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During Friday night's Special Report on FOX 11 News, Bianco doubled down on his stance, calling for Hutson to step down from her post as a judge in San Bernardino County.

"She is proving that she has absolutely no business in the position that she is," Bianco said.

Bianco blamed Hutson for allowing McKay back on the streets despite the fact that he had, as the sheriff puts it, an "extensive violent past." Bianco said McKay was convicted of his third strike in November 2021. Despite the conviction, McKay was back on the streets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says

"He has proven over and over and over that he should be locked up," Bianco said of McKay during Friday's interview with the Special Report. "And for [Hutson] to let him out repeatedly. And then this happened. You can't tell me that something this heinous is the first time she has done that."

Prior to his interview with FOX 11's Marla Tellez, Bianco said in the past that Cordero's death could have been prevented had Hutson kept McKay behind bars. Now Bianco argues more of these incidents could happen if Hutson remains judge.

"There are many other suspects that are out there running free, victimizing the rest of us because she is not doing her job. She should quit," Bianco said Friday during his appearance on the Special Report. "She's going to be in on that bench doing the same thing, protecting criminals for the next six years, for the next six years, unless we do something about it."

Cordero was killed in a shooting during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday. After the shooting, McKay led authorities on a police chase along the 15 Freeway, before it ended in a crash and then a shootout between the suspect and the cops. McKay died after being hit by one of the bullets.