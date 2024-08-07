Sheila Kuehl won't face criminal charges after 2-year corruption investigation

After a nearly two-year investigation, the state Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday it has declined to pursue any criminal charges against former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl stemming from allegations of political corruption.

Prosecutors also declined to file any charges against Patti Giggans, director of the nonprofit Peace Over Violence. The investigation was centered on allegations that Kuehl, a longtime close friend of Giggans, helped steer a series of no-bid Metro contracts to Peace Over Violence while she served on the Metro Board of Directors.

According to the state Attorney General's Office, the investigation also found insufficient evidence to file any charges over allegations that Kuehl and Giggans were both tipped off about planned sheriff's department raids of their homes and offices on Sept. 14, 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl served with search warrant in public corruption investigation

Sheriff's investigators also served search warrants that day at the offices of Metro and the Metro Office of Inspector General.

The Attorney General's Office took over the investigation in September 2022 from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Public Corruption Unit. Some critics at the time had assailed the unit as targeting political opponents of then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who strongly denied the allegation.

Kuehl was a vocal critic of Villanueva during his time as sheriff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alex Villanueva asking AG to investigate LA Co. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl after she was tipped off of home raid

Kuehl denied any involvement in the awarding of Metro contracts for Peace Over Violence to operate a sex-harassment hotline for transit riders and employees, saying she was unaware of them and did not vote on them as a member of the Metro Board of Directors. The contracts totaled more than $800,000.