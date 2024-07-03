Sharp Fire burns in Simi Valley, triggering evacuations

A fire broke out in Simi Valley Wednesday, forcing evacuations for some residents and threatening least one structure, according to officials.

The Sharp Fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Wednesday off of Sharp Road, near Ditch Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At last check, CalFire reported the fire had burned 43 acres with 0% containment. The VCFD has requested more air support to battle the fire, and said that the fire is spreading because of the wind.

Evacuations have been issued north of Ditch and Walnut between Sycamore and Tapo Canyon.

A temporary evacuation point is open at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center located at 5005 E. Los Angeles Avenue.

Images from SkyFOX showed the burn seemed to be contained to the mountains behind the Simi Valley neighborhood.

The Sharp Fire is the second fire to break out in Simi Valley Wednesday, with the VCFD reporting the Sequoia Fire burning just 1 acre as of 12:30 p.m., though that fire is not threatening any structures, the department reported.

The fires come as Simi Valley and many parts of Southern California are under Excessive Heat Warnings through the 4th of July Weekend and into next week.