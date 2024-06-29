California heat wave temperatures could top triple digits over 4th of July

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Southern California is bracing for yet another heat wave that could bring triple-digit temperatures to parts of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, a large area of high pressure will bring hot conditions starting Sunday, with temperatures gradually increasing by the end of the week.

Excessive Heat Watches are in effect - including for the Fourth of July holiday.

This means there are elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions for much of the area starting Tuesday and lasting for the rest of the week, according to forecasters.

Areas impacted include Antelope Valley, Central Coast, and southwest Santa Barbara County.

As far as the heat goes, officials advise you to plan accordingly for outdoor events as the dangerous heat risk will affect most, especially the elderly, children, and those who are active outdoors.

Highs in the valleys and mountains could reach upwards of 108 degrees by Tuesday or Wednesday, increasing further towards the end of the week, while temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees will be common for coastal areas by Thursday or Friday, according to the NWS.

