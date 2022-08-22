Sex offender out on parole arrested in Victorville after allegedly exposing himself to women
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - A registered sex offender out on parole was arrested for sexual battery and other charges after he allegedly exposed himself to several women at a Victorville business, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.
It happened Sunday around 10 a.m. at a business in the shopping center near Palmdale and El Evado roads.
An investigation revealed the suspect, Alfred Vicario of Pomona, exposed himself inside the business and grabbed two women, attempting to force them to have sex with him, authorities said.
Vicario physically assaulted one of the women and refused to let her go, according to officials. He was arrested by authorities and booked for assault with intent to rape, false imprisonment, sexual battery, and other charges. His bail is set at $250,000.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.