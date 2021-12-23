Severe sore throat, runny nose -- COVID-19 omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold

Symptoms of the omicron COVID-19 variant may make you think you have the flu or a cold.

Dr. Sandeep Sohal, an infectious disease fellow with Beaumont Health, said people are experiencing symptoms that appear to be other illnesses.

MORE: Everything to know about the omicron variant

"The symptoms of omicron, right now from what we understand, resemble the flu," Sohal said. "Patients will have very severe, bad sore throats, nasal discharge."

Sohal said that if you are experiencing a sore throat, runny nose, or muscle pain, or are tired, sneezing, and coughing, get a Covid test rather than self-diagnosing yourself.

Testing is available across the state. Find a testing site here.

