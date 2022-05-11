Several mansions destroyed, damaged as wildfire spreads through Orange County

Several multi-million dollar mansions have been damaged and/or destroyed after a wildfire broke out near Laguna Niguel Wednesday afternoon.

The Coastal Fire has so far burned 150 acres of brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach.

Some of the homes are located on Aliso Summit Trail, Coronado Pointe, La Vue, Vista Montemar, Clubhouse Dr. and Coronado Ct.

At least a dozen homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The Coastal Fire is torching homes in the Laguna Hills area.

Images from SkyFOX show several homes consumed by heavy flames. Multiple roofs, garages and patios have collapsed. The flames continue to jump from house to house. Multiple homes have been completely gutted, all that stands is the frame of the house.

An evacuation zone has been set up at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway.

For a list of evacuation orders click here