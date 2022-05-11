Coastal Fire: Blaze sweeps through Laguna Hills area, evacuations ordered for parts of OC

A massive fire has swept across neighborhoods near the Laguna Hills area Wednesday.

The fire has burned approximately three acres in the area near Aliso Woods Canyon. SkyFOX swung by the area as smoke has begun to reach homes and nearby neighborhoods.

The fire, dubbed the "Coastal Fire," has grown to about 30 acres, according to Aliso Viejo officials.

The fire prompted the Orange County Sheriff's Department to ask residents in the communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe to evacuate. Officials did not give an exact time of when the evacuation order will be lifted.

In addition to the evacuation order, residents are asked, but not ordered, to voluntarily evacuate in the Moulton Meadows and Balboa Nyes (Portafina) areas.

During SkyFOX's coverage, two people were spotted standing near the fire. It is unknown if the two witnesses are crew members or if they were just onlookers.

SkyFOX was also over a scene where some homes located along the Aliso Summit Trail and Vista Montemar caught fire.

The City of Laguna Beach has an "Evacuation Zones" map for residents on which parts of the area are under evacuation orders or warnings:

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

A fire broke out in the same area about three months ago.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.