DoorDash driver admits to using cell phone during fatal Pico-Robertson crash

A DoorDash driver admitted he was using his cell phone when the vehicle he was driving struck a family of three in the Pico-Robertson district of Los Angeles, according to court filings.

The Los Angeles Superior Court complaint was filed Aug. 10 on behalf of the wife and son of Bing Wang, a 51-year-old Chinese national who was hit and killed in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood on June 7.

The accident occurred in the 6100 block of West Pico Boulevard after a car went over a curb and hit the family, who had been sightseeing, as they stood on a sidewalk. Wang died of his injuries and his wife, Xiaomei Wang, suffered major injuries and had her left leg amputated. Their son, Wenxuan Wang, suffered moderate injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the driver, Vladimir Tishchenko, was driving for DoorDash at the time of the incident. According to officials, Tishchenko's destination was a Chinese restaurant just about two blocks from the crash scene.

Four independent witnesses told authorities that they saw Tishchenko speeding before he lost control and the car fishtailed.

Authorities determined that the driver was solely at fault because he made an unsafe left turn and was driving too fast.

City News Service contributed to this report.