Serial arson suspect arrested; accused of causing millions in damage, at least 4 fires

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrested a serial arson suspect who they believe is responsible for at setting least four fires in downtown Los Angeles over the last several months, including one that caused more than $7 million in damage.

Victor Marias was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail, jail records show.

The LAFD said they believe Marias is responsible for setting at least four fires. The largest came on July 19, when a building on Kohler Street went up in flames. The fire caused more than $7 million in damage to the building, which appeared mostly destroyed.

According to Erik Scott with the LAFD, firefighters rushed into the building while it was still on fire to grab a hard drive from the surveillance system. On that drive, investigators found video of the fire being set.

Then on Sept. 22, the LAFD said Marias intentionally set a fire outside a business on Willow Street. Video from residents appeared to show Marias gathering trash in front of the business' door. Scot said Marias then left, and came back at night to set the pile of trash on fire.

The final fire was set on Oct. 3, at the same spot on Willow Street. Security footage seemed to show the same man doing the same thing as days earlier — gathering trash in a pile, then lighting it on fire. From there, Scot said investigators were able to identify Marias as their suspect, and arrest him.

Officials also learned that Marias was on probation for setting another fire in a building on Palmetto Street in August 2023. Video from that fire shows a man pouring some sort of accelerant on the floor of the building before lighting it.

Marias faces multiple felony arson charges, as well as a probation violation.