Senior living facility in Irvine holds drive-thru breakfast to thank first responders

A senior living facility in Irvine held a drive-thru breakfast on Thursday to thank local first responders.

Woodbridge Terrace of Irvine invited the Irvine Police Department and fire station to stop by on Thursday, between 8 and 10 a.m. for free breakfast and coffee.

"Today is all about saying thank you, giving back to the community – specifically with the fire department and police department," said Eric Juhl, with Woodbridge Terrace. "Here at Woodbridge, one of the things that’s most important to us is keeping our residents safe and secure, so we thought it’d be fun, as a senior living community, to express our gratitude to the police and fire department."

"Our local first responders are on the frontlines every day and we can’t thank them enough for all they do," said Stephen Pratt, executive director of Woodbridge Terrace. "We believe in the importance of safety and security and hold immense respect for these incredible individuals who work to keep our community safe every day. They do so much to take care of us, it’s our turn to return the favor."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.