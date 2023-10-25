Self-driving taxis challenged by LA City Councilman; 'LA should not be a test subject for the tech industry'

Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez introduced a motion Wednesday "urging officials in the state to address public safety concerns around autonomous vehicles (AVs)" and establish regulations on the use and expansion of self-driving taxis, or "robotaxis," in LA.

"The city of Los Angeles should not be a test subject for the tech industry," said Soto-Martinez during a news conference at City Hall. "Robotaxi safety incidents, including crashes and congestion, are becoming the norm."

The councilman specifically cited both Waymo and Cruise, two companies developing and launching AVs, in his statement.

Soto-Martinez cites specific "egregious" safety incidents caused by self-driving vehicles, including stopping at intersections during peak traffic hours, or shutting down completely due to lack of connectivity.

The councilman also shared his concern about potential cyberattacks and the technology's ability to eliminate good-paying jobs.

Chris Griswold of the Teamsters union, which represents drivers and other workers, joined Soto-Martinez at Wednesday morning's news conference.

Soto-Martinez is calling on LA to join an ongoing lawsuit against the California Public Utilities Commission, which overseas the rollout of AVs in the state.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced it was rescinding AI company Cruise's robotaxi permits. The DMV noted in its suspension order that Cruise withheld video footage of its robotaxi hitting a pedestrian in San Francisco on Oct. 2., impeding the agency's ongoing investigation of the incident.

City News Service contributed to this report.