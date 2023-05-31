Security guard shot to death at underground casino in Hollywood Hills: LAPD

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were searching for two would-be robbers turned killers following a shooting at an illegal casino in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., the LAPD received multiple calls from people who reported shots fired in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.

The early stages of the investigation reveal two armed and masked men entered the club from the back entrance where they confronted a security guard. The security guard went to pull out his gun, but he did not have a chance to fire it. He was shot by at least one of the suspects multiple times.

When first responders arrived, the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The LAPD was investigating a homicide in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, May 31.

Meanwhile, the suspects continued into the club in what police believe was going to be a robbery because they say the hookah lounge was actually a front for an underground casino with some high-stakes gambling going on.

Those who work in neighboring businesses told FOX 11 they suspected something strange was going on inside the club.

Cahuenga Boulevard was closed at Oakshire Drive for hours and has since reopened.

Investigators continue to canvas the area for surveillance footage and other clues.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting, illegal operation, or two suspects is asked to contact the LAPD.