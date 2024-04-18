Security guard arrested for assault at West Hollywood night club

An investigation is underway after a security guard allegedly injured someone who was refused entry into a nightclub in West Hollywood.

The incident happened April 5 around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

The security guard allegedly did not allow the victim inside because the victim did not have proper identification, officials said. That's when both the suspect and victim got into a verbal and physical altercation, leading to the suspect punching the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the security guard was arrested for battery causing great bodily injury.

Anyone with questions or information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station Detective Lombera at (310) 358-4028. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).



