Security agencies ramping up safety efforts in SoCal leading into Presidential Inauguration

Security agencies throughout the Southern California region are ramping up safety measures, leading to Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration.

After a mob of rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol, the FBI warns of more possible violence in all 50 state capitols. While the FBI says it respects people’s rights to protest peacefully, it will not tolerate violence.

Regionally, the FBI says, "At this point, there are no known specific or credible threats to the seven-county area covered by the Los Angeles Field Office, to include the counties of Los Angeles; Ventura; Santa Barbara; San Luis Obispo; Riverside; San Bernardino and Orange."

With the help of its Joint Terrorism Task Force, "the Los Angeles Field Office will maintain a heightened posture and stand up a 24-hour command post to monitor for threats.

The command post will include numerous FBI special agents, analysts, specialized teams, and support staff. "Local law enforcement agencies have similar messages, after a couple of fights broke out at protests in LA County on January 6th."

LASD tweets, "This week our Nation will welcome a new president and his staff, & the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is poised and prepared to respond to any call for service – large or small."

The Santa Ana Chief of Police says, "We are currently taking necessary steps to ensure we are well prepared and coordinating with our law enforcement and community partners to continue our focus on keeping our community and officers safe."

And the Beverly Hills Police Department, out in full force on the 6th, says all officers are working Wednesday and they’ve partnered with private security for added protection.

Lastly, the Federal Aviation Administration has enacted a safety order, effective immediately, that states any airline passengers who disrupts a flight with violence or intimidation will face up to a $35,000 fine and possible jail time.

"We have zero tolerance for threatening or violent behavior by passengers and will take the strongest possible enforcement action against any passenger who engages in it," says FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. "Flying is the safest mode of transportation and I signed this order to keep it that way."

Los Angeles Airport Police released this statement, "LAX is on continuous heightened alert when it comes to the safety and security of the airport. However, we will be enhancing our operational procedures for the upcoming 2021 US Presidential inauguration. We are prepared to respond to any event that might occur at LAX."

Anyone with information about criminal or suspicious activity relative to an upcoming protest or event is urged to contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565 or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence.