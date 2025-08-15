Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for missing 7-month-old boy in IE

Published  August 15, 2025 7:26am PDT
Missing Persons
The 7-month-old was last seen Thursday in Yucaipa.

The Brief

    • A seven-month-old baby boy is missing in Yucaipa.
    • He was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street.
    • The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has not stated if this is a kidnapping.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The search continues for a missing baby boy in the Inland Empire. 

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 7-month-old boy was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street. 

He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

The name of the missing child has not been released by authorities. 

The sheriff's department also would not say if this was a kidnapping.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please call 911.

The Source: Information for this story is from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

