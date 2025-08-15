Search underway for missing 7-month-old boy in IE
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The search continues for a missing baby boy in the Inland Empire.
What we know:
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 7-month-old boy was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
What we don't know:
The name of the missing child has not been released by authorities.
The sheriff's department also would not say if this was a kidnapping.
What you can do:
If you have any information, please call 911.
The Source: Information for this story is from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.