Search underway for missing 7-month-old boy in IE

The Brief A seven-month-old baby boy is missing in Yucaipa. He was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has not stated if this is a kidnapping.



The search continues for a missing baby boy in the Inland Empire.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 7-month-old boy was last seen Thursday night at a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and 6th Street.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

The name of the missing child has not been released by authorities.

The sheriff's department also would not say if this was a kidnapping.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please call 911.