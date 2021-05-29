Search underway for witnesses in suspected BB gun road rage Commerce shooting

A search is underway for witnesses in a suspected road rage shooting in Commerce.

Authorities told FOX 11 on Saturday night that the shooting was not connected with the rash of BB gun shootings on our local freeways.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday, the incident was a BB gun shooting.

At about 4:45 p.m., police received a shots fired call on the southbound 5 Freeway near Slauson Ave. in the city of Commerce.

According to authorities, the right front passenger of the Infiniti witnessed a male Hispanic in a gray Honda Accord pointing a black weapon at their vehicle.. The occupants of the Infinity heard a gun shot and noticed their rear passenger window was shot.

The vehicle does have damage on the right side window believed to be from the BB pellet.

Authorities say based on the preliminary investigation they suspect a road rage incident between two vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for any witnesses to this incident to contact investigating officer, Officer A. Sanchez Corral, or the East Los Angeles Area Office Public Information Officer, Officer G. Jojola, at (323) 980-4600.

No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.