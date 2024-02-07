Suspect shot, wounded by Seal Beach PD

A suspect was taken to the hospital after they were shot and wounded by officers in Seal Beach Wednesday morning, officials said.

Investigators with the Seal Beach Police Department were in the process of serving a narcotics-related search warrant in the College Park East neighborhood.

Officials said personnel from the La Habra Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, were serving the warrant around 6 a.m. in the 3500 block of Columbine Street when the shooting occurred, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The wounded person, described only as a suspect, was taken to a hospital, police said.

"During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement was involved in an officer involved shooting," said Homeleand Security Investigations Los Angeles spokesperson Richard Beam in a statement. "One subject was injured and transported the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries."

The name of the suspect was not released and no further information was available.

City News Service contributed to this report.