2 people found dead in Seal Beach home; police investigating

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Seal Beach home Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue in Seal Beach around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Seal Beach Police Department, an out-of-state relative called police asking to check on her brother, after she said her brother was having issues with their elderly mother.

When officers got there, they tried to make contact with anyone in the house. When they couldn't, officers entered the home to perform a welfare check. They found two adults dead inside.

Seal Beach Police and the Orange County Coroner were at the home investigating Wednesday night. No other information was immediately available.

Police are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information was asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 extension 1128, or by emailing jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.