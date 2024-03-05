California man allegedly stung in testicles by scorpion at popular Las Vegas Strip resort

A California man said he's considering legal action after he was allegedly stung in his testicles by a scorpion while staying at a resort on the Las Vegas Strip over the holidays.

Michael Farchi of Agoura Hills woke up in excruciating pain during his stay on Dec. 26 at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, according to reports.

Upon searching the area in question, Farchi allegedly found a scorpion "hanging" on his underwear, reports said.

Farchi and his family reportedly cut their trip short and checked out of the hotel a day early after the incident. The hotel allegedly comped his room.

In a report filed with the luxury Strip property, Farchi detailed the specifics of the incident. The report indicated that Farchi was "bitten by a scorpion" on his groin area around 8 a.m., and noted that Farchi blamed The Venetian for the incident. Farchi alleged in the report that the scorpion was "in the bed" while he was sleeping.

Last month, The Venetian also made headlines when it was identified as one of the four hotels on the Strip where guests discovered bed bugs, the Southern Nevada Health Department (SNHD) confirmed.

Farchi sought medical attention following the incident and was formally diagnosed with a scorpion sting.

According to reports, The Venetian is continuing to look into this incident.