Woman goes viral claiming Stanley cup saved her from being shot

A woman took to TikTok to say her Stanley cup saved her life following a shootout outside her home.

The woman, identified by the New York Post as 22-year-old Rachel from Steubenville, Ohio, said the popular beverage holder saved her life after a stray bullet shot through her home.

She shared an eight-second clip on Feb. 12 that now has over 3.3 million views showing a bullet hole in an interior wall, a scuff on the side of what appears to be a fragrance spray bottle and a beige Stanley cup with some of the paint scraped off.

The video's caption reads,"POV: my Stanley cup saves my life with there's a shootout in front of my house."

Rachel told The Post it was a freak accident.

"My fiance David and I were talking about something [then] we heard about 7 or 8 gunshots and then one really loud bang it entered my house," she said Wednesday, choosing to withhold her last name for safety reasons.

She said the Stanley was right in front of her when the bullet ricocheted off the cup.

Stanleys have taken the internet by storm. The cup's maker is now facing multiple lawsuits from consumers over the presence of lead in its products, with one alleging that it marketed them as "safe" for years but failed to "disclose its use of lead in manufacturing" until just last month.

Seattle-based Pacific Market International said on its website in January that their products contain a sealing material that uses "some lead" but that no lead touches any surface of any Stanley product and the chemical does not come into contact with any beverage placed inside.

As for Rachel, she told The Post she and her fiancé hid until police arrived, and they "told them to come collect the bullet."

"I'm convinced Stanleys are immortal," one TikToker commented in response to the video.

"Stanley really out here saving lives," another person said.

For updates on this story, head to FOX Business.