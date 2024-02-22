Brewery selling beer that blasted guy across room: 'Limited release (obviously)'

A Minnesota brewery is making the most of an accident that sent one of their brewers flying across the room.

Video shared by Back Channel Brewing Co. in Spring Park, Minnesota, shows a brewer routinely turning a valve on a beer tank, when the valve severely malfunctions and spews a mega stream of IPA spewing into the air.

The blast was so powerful, it sent the brewer flying across the room.

Brewer sent flying by mega stream of IPA (Back Channel Brewing Co.)

The dedicated brewer quickly gets up to stop the exploding beer, with a little help from a fellow worker.

Back Channel Brewing, a craft brewery that overlooks Minnesota's Lake Minnetonka, aptly named the beer "Blow Back New England IPA," but cautioned on Instagram that it would be a "limited release (obviously)."