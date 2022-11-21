California inflation relief payment scams: What you need to know
LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you have yet to receive your California inflation relief payment!
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is warning the public of scammers targeting your Middle Class Tax Relief check or debit card.
In a video statement, Feuer noted that Middle Class Tax Relief payments are made by direct deposit or a debit card sent via postal mail. But many Californians, according to Feuer, don't know this or don't know how the program works, which "creates an opening for scammers."
How exactly are they doing this?
You may receive a suspicious link via text on your phone urging you to "activate" or "reactivate" your refund debit card. If you get one of these texts or something similar, delete it immediately.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- California inflation relief payments: New dates announced for some debit card recipients
- California inflation checks: How will I get paid?
- California inflation relief payments: Here's when you'll get the money
- California inflation relief refund: Here's who's eligible for payment
- Millions of Californians could get $1,050 'inflation relief' checks from government: Do you qualify?
Officials said if you click the link, scammers will be able to steal your personal information such as credit card or social security numbers.