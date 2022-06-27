Millions of Californians could get $1,050 'inflation relief' checks from government: Do you qualify?

As Californians grapple with the highest gasoline prices in the U.S., skyrocketing food costs, and other inflation woes, it looks like some relief is on the way.

About 23 million California residents will receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, it was announced Sunday.

It's all part of a $17 billion relief package that will also suspend the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and provide additional funds to help people with rent and utility bills, Newsom and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement.

The relief checks are designed to help residents cope with "global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries," according to lawmakers.

Here's how it would work.

Where is the money coming from?

The checks function as tax refunds and come from the state's record-setting $97 billion budget surplus .

Who qualifies?

The payments will be similar to the stimulus checks sent by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning they will be based on factors such as your income, tax-filing status, and number of people in your household.

Lower- and middle-income Californians will receive the most money, while higher-income residents will receive smaller payments.

How much will I get?

Here's a breakdown per CalMatters:

Single taxpayers

If you make less than $75,000: $350

If you make between $75,000 and $125,000: $250

If you make between $125,000 and $250,000: $200

Single taxpayers with dependents

If you make less than $75,000: Additional $350

If you make between $75,000 and $125,000: Additional $250

If you make between $125,001 and $250,000: Additional $200

Joint filers

If you make up to $150,000: $700

If you make between $150,000 and $250,000: $500

If you make between $250,000 and $500,000: $200

Joint filers with dependents

If you make up to $150,000: Additional $350

If you make between $150,000 and $250,000: Additional $250

If you make between $250,000 and $500,000: Additional $200

What if I earn more than the threshold?

Single filers making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 are not eligible for payments.

When will I get paid?