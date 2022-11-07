California inflation relief payments: New dates announced for some debit card recipients

If you have yet to receive your inflation relief payment, mark your calendar.

The Franchise Tax Board just announced the dates for one of the last groups to receive the Middle Class Tax Refund. So if you're a non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – L) read on!

The first group to get their hands (or bank accounts) on the Middle Class Tax Refund was Californians who received the Golden State Stimulus payments (either the first or second round) via direct deposit. Those people should have received a payment between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25.

Californians are reminded that direct deposits typically occur within 3-5 business days from the issue date, but may vary by bank.

Allow up to 2 weeks from the issue date to receive your debit card by mail.

Am I eligible?

Around 23 million California residents are eligible for the one-time payment, which has been set up in three tiers based on the adjusted gross income on your 2020 California state tax return.

In addition to meeting income requirements, residents must have filed their 2020 tax refund by Oct. 15, 2021, have lived in the state of California for at least half of the 2020 tax year and still be California residents on the date the payment is issued.

You also cannot have been claimed as a dependent by someone else in the 2020 tax year.

How much will I get?

The exact figure Californians will pocket depends on several factors including adjusted gross income, filing status, and dependents.

Single people who make less than $75,000 per year will receive $350 and joint filers who make less than $150,000 per year would get $700 plus an extra $350 for a dependent. Here's a breakdown:

Joint returns

AGI of $150,000 or less: $1,050 with dependent or $700 without

AGI $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with dependent or $500 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $600 with dependent or $400 without.

Head of Household

AGI of $150,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without.

Those who file single

AGI of $75,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without

Single filers making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 are not eligible for payments.

You can estimate your refund using the Franchise Tax Board website calculator.

As many as 23 million Californians are eligible to receive inflation relief payments of up to $1,050, with the first batch of payments disbursed Oct. 7.

Here is the updated timeline from the Franchise Tax Board:

Direct deposit payments

GSS I or II direct deposit recipients

When: 10/07/2022 through 10/25/2022

Non-GSS recipients

When: 10/28/2022 through 11/14/2022

Debit card payments

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with A – E)

When: 10/24/2022 through 11/05/2022

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with F – M)

When: 11/06/2022 through 11/19/2022

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with N – V)

When: 11/20/2022 through 12/03/2022

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with W – Z)

When: 12/04/2022 through 12/10/2022

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – L)

When: 12/05/2022 through 12/17/2022

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with M – Z)

When: Will be announced after 11/21/2022

Direct deposit recipients who have changed their banking information since filing their 2020 tax return

When: 12/17/2022 through 01/14/2023

The FTB expects about 95% of all MCTR payments — direct deposit and debit cards combined — to be issued by the end of this year.



