Santa Clarita's historic Saugus Cafe reopens under new ownership

The Brief The historic 140-year-old Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita reopened Monday under new management as "The Saugus Restaurant." The diner retained its longtime staff and signature menu after a sudden two-week closure following a deal between the landlord and owners. In addition to classic breakfast menu items, customers can also order new Mexican dishes.



After abruptly closing its doors two weeks ago, the legendary Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita surprised the community by reopening on Monday, Jan. 19.

What we know:

The revival follows a series of private negotiations between the previous owner, the new management, and the landlord.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Saugus Cafe, oldest restaurant in LA County, to close

While the establishment has been rebranded as The Saugus Restaurant, the transition was seamless enough that many regulars were alerted via social media and arrived immediately to support the reopening.

Preserving 140 years of history

The backstory:

The local landmark located on Railroad Avenue was established in 1886 and is known as the oldest and longest-operating restaurant in Los Angeles County.

With a history spanning 14 decades, the diner has hosted Hollywood icons like Frank Sinatra and Clark Gable.

Despite the change in ownership, the new management has committed to keeping the experience consistent.

The menu remains largely unchanged, and several veteran staff members—some of whom have worked at the location for decades—have returned to serve their long-time customers.

Community impact and atmosphere

Local perspective:

The reopening saw a high turnout, with lines forming early Monday morning.

Customers expressed a deep sense of relief, describing the restaurant as a neighborhood "old friend" that represents a sense of humanity and history.

While the walls were stripped of some previous decor during the transition, the sentiment among diners remained overwhelmingly positive as the community reclaimed its favorite breakfast spot.