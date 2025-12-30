Saugus Cafe, oldest restaurant in LA County, to close

article

The oldest restaurant in Los Angeles County, the Original Saugus Cafe, is set to shut its doors after nearly 140 years in business.

The café, located on Railroad Ave. in Santa Clarita, was established in 1886 and is known as the oldest and longest operating restaurant in the county.

Their last day will be January 4, 2026.

"For 139 years, Saugus Cafe has been more than just a restaurant, it has been a place where memories were made, stories were shared, and generations came together. We are truly honored to have served this community for so long," a letter on their door read. "This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with heartfelt appreciation for everyone who walked through our doors, supported our staff, and made this café what it was."

The exact reason for the closure is unknown. It's also unclear what new business will occupy that location.

Local perspective:

As the area gained popularity and started becoming a hotspot location for filming, many celebrities started visiting the café.

Some famous former customers include Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Theodore Roosevelt, Clark Gable, Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Tom Mix, Charlie Chaplin, Doug Fairbanks, Frank Sinatra, and Mary Pickford. According to the restaurant, the cast of CSI, as well as Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg, have filmed there.