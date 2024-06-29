5 arrested after stabbing during large fight near Santa Monica Pier

Five people were arrested after a large brawl involving at least 20 men broke out near the Santa Monica Pier Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call reporting the fight just before 2:20 p.m., Santa Monica police Officer D. Hodgson told City News Service.

"I can confirm one victim had an injury consistent with a stab wound," Hodgson said. The two injured men had been involved in the fight and were not bystanders.

Another man suffered a possibly broken ankle.

Video from the scene showed several people in handcuffs on the beach, as bystanders look on.

The scene remains active as authorities continue to investigate.

It's unclear at this time what may have prompted the fight.

This incident is the latest in a string of violent crimes in Santa Monica that is putting people on high alert.

Just last week, 31-year-old Jawann Garnett was arrested after he allegedly assaulted three women at the beach. A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, while two others - an elderly woman and a bystander who tried to intervene - were treated at the scene.