Santa Monica Pier named among California's most polluted beaches for 10th straight year

The Brief The Santa Monica Pier ranked second on Heal the Bay's annual "Beach Bummer" list, marking its 10th consecutive year as one of California's most polluted beaches. Playa Blanca near Tijuana took the top spot for worst water quality, while San Mateo County dominated the negative rankings with six of the top 10 most polluted spots. Rainfall and infrastructure issues caused statewide wet-weather beach grades to drop to 61%, though 91% of California beaches maintained A or B grades during dry summer conditions.



The Santa Monica Pier has been named one of California's most polluted beaches for the 10th year in a row due to elevated bacteria levels.

The findings were published in Heal the Bay's annual Beach Report Card, released Wednesday just ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

What we know:

According to the environmental nonprofit's 2025-26 report, the Santa Monica Pier placed second on the annual "Beach Bummer" list, which tracks beaches with the poorest summer dry-weather water quality. Playa Blanca near Tijuana ranked as the state's most polluted beach overall.

While 91% of California beaches earned strong A or B grades during dry summer conditions, wet-weather grades across the state declined from 67% to 61%.

Heal the Bay attributed this drop to rainfall, stormwater runoff, and aging infrastructure. Furthermore, only 21 beaches statewide achieved "Honor Roll" status (earning A-plus grades in all conditions), a sharp decline from 62 beaches the previous year.

Los Angeles County's Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates was among the few to achieve top marks.

The report also included the annual River Report Card, which flagged recurring freshwater pollution hotspots in urban sections of the Los Angeles River watershed.

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The lowest grades were documented near the Rio Hondo confluence and Hollydale Park along the lower Los Angeles River.

The complete 2025-26 "Beach Bummer" rankings are:

Playa Blanca near Tijuana Santa Monica Pier Erckenbrack Park (San Mateo County) Linda Mar Beach at San Pedro Creek (San Mateo County) Parkside Aquatic Park (San Mateo County) Pillar Point Harbor's Capistrano Road Beach (San Mateo County) Pillar Point Harbor's Harbor Beach (San Mateo County) Marlin Park (San Mateo County) Tijuana Slough at the Tijuana River Mouth (San Diego County) Clam Beach County Park at Strawberry Creek (Humboldt County)

The "Freshwater Fails" list for sites receiving annual F grades includes:

(tie). Los Angeles River below the Rio Hondo Confluence1. (tie). Los Angeles River at Hollydale Park Los Angeles River below the Compton Creek Confluence Los Angeles River at Willow Street Eaton Wash at Sierra Madre Boulevard (tie). Santa Anita Wash at Colorado Boulevard5. (tie). Los Angeles River at Riverfront Park Compton Creek Tujunga Wash at Hansen Dam Arroyo Seco at Brookside Golf Course Bull Creek

What they're saying:

"No one should get sick from a weekend in our waters," Heal the Bay CEO Tracy Quinn said in a statement. "These findings are a reminder that water quality isn't just a report, it's a public health issue that affects every beachgoer and river user across California."

What you can do:

To avoid illness from waterborne bacteria, Heal the Bay urges beachgoers to avoid swimming in the ocean within 72 hours after any rainfall.

Swimmers should also stay away from storm drains, river outlets, and areas with stagnant water.