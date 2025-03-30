Santa Clarita Valley neighborhood on edge after home burglarized

The Brief Surveillance video shows the burglars entering through an unlocked window. The burglars entered through an unlocked window, ransacked multiple rooms, and stole items including a PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Residents are advised to check security footage and report anything suspicious.



It's a video that has an entire neighborhood on edge - burglars ransacking a home in the Santa Clarita Valley - and it might not be the only home.

It's a residential community that neighbors describe as very safe, and it's not the kind of neighborhood where anyone expects break-ins like this.

Video shows two brazen burglars climb through an unlocked side window of a Valencia home as a dog barks in the background. The first thief immediately spots this indoor pet cam and flips it over.

"[They] started going in, ransacking the front, the living room first, then they ran upstairs. They ransacked my room, my daughter's room, my son's room… but mainly the mess was in my room and my bathroom," the victim said.

That's where this victim, who wants to stay anonymous, says they briefly missed a camera set up for her two cats.

"They don't know what they were doing. They were just rushing in there. One of the guys I heard in Spanish say,

‘take it easy. Slow it down. Do it slowly.'"

It happened in the West Creek neighborhood on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

An outdoor camera shows one of the thieves holding what appears to be a takeout bag at the front door, making sure no one was home beforehand.

Once they were in, they didn't waste any time.

"They went through my fire safety metal box. I have two of them and they ransacked that. They entered my son's room. They took his PS4. They entered my daughter's room… they took her Nintendo Switch. My jewelry was all over the sink, all over the floor. Everything from the cabinets out on the floor. It terrified my animals too."

Thankfully, the two dogs and two cats weren't hurt, but the family and the neighborhood were shaken.

"It's very upsetting. I talked to the neighbors. They're upset too, and they couldn't believe that that was happening."

After ransacking the house and breaking the garage door frame, the duo casually stroll out the front door, loot in hand.

The victim wants them off the streets.

"I don't understand what makes them think that it's okay," the victim said.

That this may not be the only one.

There are other videos that were posted online showing a similar attempted burglary in another residential community in Santa Clarita, just a few miles away, and there are a lot of similarities between the suspects in that case and in this case.

Those who live in the area are advised to check security cameras and report anything suspicious to authorities.