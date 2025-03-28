56-year-old man arrested in boy’s shooting death in Irvine

The Brief A boy was found dead in Irvine on the afternoon of March 27, 2025. It's unclear whether his death was intentional or accidental. Irvine PD announced a man's arrest in the investigation.



A man was arrested following the tragic death of a boy involving a gun in Irvine Thursday.

Arrest made in boy's shooting death

What we know:

First responders from the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority were called to a home in the area of Heathergreen and Weepingwood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 27.

They were called to the scene regarding a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Arriving first responders tried to save him, but he did not survive and was declared dead a short time later.

Detectives initially believed the boy died by suicide.

Later in the investigation, 56-year-old Douglas Yeager was arrested and booked for criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.

The boy did not live at the home.

Authorities said he was a student at South Lake Middle School.

What we don't know:

The name of the boy has not been released and investigators have yet to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

It’s unclear why he was at the home.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.