Winter storm to bring more rain, snow to Southern California

More winter weather is in store for Southern California as two days of scattered rain and mountain snow move into the region starting Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, no flooding concerns are anticipated since about only a half-inch or less of precipitation is expected.

For the mountains, forecasters are calling for unusually low snow levels and higher than normal liquid-to-snow ratios. Snow is expected for many mountain passes, possibly impacting travel across the region.

"A cold storm will move over the area Sun into Mon with mainly light rain expected," the NWS tweeted. "Mountain snow will be the main impact, with 4-8" of snow possible above 4500' in the San Gabriels, & 1-2" possible on the Grapevine with winter driving conditions. Use caution!"

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Ventura County and Santa Barbara County mountains from 3 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday, as well as for the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday.

If you plan on heading to the mountains, the NWS said snow may affect travel on portions of Hwy 14 and Hwy 138, with a chance of snow reaching the Antelope Valley floor at times late Sunday and Monday.

