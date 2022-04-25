Santa Anita Park reports fourth horse death of 2022

A 3-year-old filly died Monday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park.

Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.

The fatality was the fourth at Santa Anita park since the beginning of the year, according to the CHRB.

Track officials noted that the four fatalities are a sharp dropoff from 2019, when 42 horses died at the facility, sparking widespread debate about safety issues at the track and about horse-racing in general. The uproar led to procedural and veterinary oversight changes at the park.

SUGGESTED:

According to Santa Anita, 17 horses died at the track in 2020, and 12 died last year. Track officials said that even with Monday's death, the track's safety rate has improved by 43% compared to last year.

Of the four deaths at the track this year, three occurred during training and one during racing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The most recent death occurred April 17, when Royally Command, a 4- year-old filly, was injured during the fifth race and had to be vanned off the track.

Advertisement

Warren's Showtime — a 5-year-old mare who had eight first-place finishes among her 26 career races — fell while exercising on Feb. 26 and was euthanized. Dylans Wild Cat, a 4-year-old filly with two career wins, died on Feb. 3.