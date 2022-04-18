Another horse dies after racing injury at Santa Anita Park

A 4-year-old filly has died after suffering a racing injury at Santa Anita Park on Easter Sunday, officials said Monday.

Royally Command was injured at the five-eighths pole in Sunday's fifth race. She unseated jockey Edgar Payeras and was vanned off following the race. She had six races in her career, all at Santa Anita. She was owned by Four Quarters Corp. and trained by Richard Rosales.

Royally Command is the third horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Arcadia track this year, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

Warren's Showtime -- a 5-year-old mare who had eight first-place finishes among her 26 career races -- fell while exercising on Feb. 26 and was euthanized.

