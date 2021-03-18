Santa Anita, Los Alamitos to welcome fans back to the track on April 2

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and the Los Alamitos Race Course will reopen to the public on April 2, a little more than a year after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, track officials announced Thursday.

Santa Anita's opening, which comes after Los Angeles County moved this week into the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening system, will come one day before the 84th running of the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby, one of the highlights of the track's annual calendar.

Attendance will be limited in accordance with local health orders, and fans must purchase tickets in advance, which will include an assigned seat.

"We are extremely excited to welcome back our racing fans to Santa Anita, just in time for the Santa Anita Derby,'' said Nate Newby, Santa Anita's senior vice president and general manager. "It hasn't been the same without the people who are so important to this sport. While the current restrictions are going to limit the size of the crowds, we are working hard to provide a memorable experience for our guests and to thank them for their support.''

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

The track closed to the public last March 27, but like other California racetracks it has continued to hold races without fans in attendance.

Advertisement

Los Alamitos will reopen for live nighttime racing starting on April 2. Fans will be able to access the Vessels Club and mezzanine patio and terrace plus outdoor grandstand apron areas. Indoor wagering and seating facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Fans can get reservations at the Cypress track by calling 714-820-2681. More information on Santa Anita can be found at santaanita.com.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.