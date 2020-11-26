Santa Ana Winds may trigger power shutoffs for SoCal families on Thanksgiving

Power may be cut off to more than 28,000 Southern California Edison customers in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties beginning Thursday afternoon due to Santa Ana winds increasing fire danger in the region.

With potential power shutoffs, families were asked to consider moving up their holiday dinner time.

"Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but Public Safety Power Shutoff events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," Edison said on its website.

The shutoff of power is designed to reduce the risk of fires caused byelectrical equipment when strong winds are forecast. Several large fires in California have been linked to electrical equipment.

Red Flag warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for a large portion of Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, 21,059 customers in Los Angeles County, 5,762 customers in Riverside County and 2,683 customers in Orange County were under consideration for having their power shut off beginning around 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Edison said.

An Edison spokesman said if a customer's home is under consideration for a power shutoff, they may want to prepare their Thanksgiving meal earlier than planned.

The utility says it generally sends customers a notice of a power shutoff 48 hours in advance.

"If your power has been shut off, we will restore power as soon as the weather conditions permit, and crews have inspected the power lines to confirm it is safe to restore power," Edison said.

