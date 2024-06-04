2 teens killed, 3 others critically injured in Playa del Rey crash

Two teens were killed and three others were fighting for their lives in the hospital in critical condition following a horrific crash in Playa del Rey.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a crash in the 8800 block of Vista del Mar a little before 8 p.m. Tuesday. One person was found dead inside one of the wrecked cars and a second died overnight, LAFD officials said.

The victims were confirmed to be 15 and 17 years old.

The crash involved two vehicles and a total of five victims. Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition while a fourth person was transported and listed in fair condition.

Investigators from LAPD’s West Traffic Division said a nitrous oxide tank was discovered near the wreckage.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the two victims killed in the crash.



