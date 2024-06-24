Morning earthquake strikes Highland Park area

A preliminary 3.2 earthquake struck in the San Gabriel Valley on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake was reported at 5:07 a.m. with an epicenter about 2.5 miles southeast of Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

An earthquake rattled the Northeast side of Los Angeles on the morning of June 24, 2024. (USGS)

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



