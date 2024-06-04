Small earthquake jolts Pasadena area

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck near South Pasadena Tuesday, occurring in roughly the same area as a 3.4 shaker over the weekend.

Tuesday's quake occurred at 3:05 p.m. and was centered 2.2 miles southwest of South Pasadena and 2.9 miles west of Alhambra, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Credit: Earthquaketrack.com

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

USGS officials noted on X that the shaker was likely an aftershock of a quake that occurred in the same general area as one that rattled the area on Sunday. That temblor was initially reported with a magnitude of 3.5, but it was later downgraded to a 3.4.

No injuries or damage were reported from that quake.

CNS contributed to this report.