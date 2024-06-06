Newport Beach hit by back-to-back earthquakes

A pair of earthquakes struck Newport Beach Thursday evening.

The first quake was reported at 4:52 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6. It struck a little over a mile east northeast of Newport Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It had a recorded depth of nearly eight miles, the USGS added.

A pair of earthquakes struck Newport Beach Thursday evening. (Credit: Earthquakestrack.com)

The second quake struck at 5:04 p.m., nearly two miles east northeast of Newport Beach. It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The second aftershock quake was recorded at a depth of over seven and a half miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

