San Fernando Valley crime wave: 2 arrests announced

A surge of resources deployed in response to increased burglaries in the San Fernando Valley has led to two "significant" arrests, Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi announced Tuesday.

"About a week and a half ago, there were two significant arrests that were made. The investigations will tell you that these two individuals are well known for burglaries," Choi told the city's Board of Police Commissioners.

Choi added that the suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and robbery involving a firearm or other weapons. Officers also found various costume pieces, outfits and materials used to cover their identity, he said.

"The criminal history of the person that we have in custody is significant, and there's prior burglaries and other violent offenses," he added. "We think this is also going to have a significant impact in the burglaries in that area."

Choi also highlighted how offices responded to a theft of sneakers, which resulted in one suspect being apprehended and another one still being searched for.

"You also may have heard that nearby there was also a computer store that was burglarized just before. We have reason to believe — I won't get into too much detail — that the same suspects were involved in that burglary as well," Choi said.

The past couple of weeks have seen a series of burglaries in the Encino and Tarzana areas. Last week, the department hosted an online public safety meeting in partnership with City Council members Bob Blumenfield and Nithya Raman, who represent those neighborhoods in the valley. Choi reported some 600 participants joined the meeting.

Choi said the Los Angeles Police Department increased foot patrols in the area.

"We're going to continue our robust effort to reestablish the sense of safety for these communities that understandably are completely feeling unsafe in their homes and their businesses," Choi said. "We can't tolerate that."