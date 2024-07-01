Dogs pepper sprayed by Encino burglars, neighbor says

Security images are pretty clear, showing two men, barely covering their faces, as they jump fences and break into homes off Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

FOX 11 spoke to residents at two homes hit Saturday, and were contacted by several other recent victims.

It's the same neighborhood where FOX 11 has been covering back-to-back break-ins at popular restaurants, like Maria's Kitchen, which had three locations hit within hours last month.

"Politicians say things are getting better, and crime is down, but that is not what we are experiencing," says one frustrated resident.

Photos of what looks like the same suspects, at different locations, are being shared online. Popular apps like Nextdoor and Citizen are now part of many neighborhood watch groups, including the one for the Encino community.

"We know police are doing their best, and we have alarms, gates, security systems...even dogs," explains the resident at one home who says dogs are being pepper sprayed.

"For the first time in 20 years, I am thinking perhaps we should move," says one long-time resident, adding "it's such a great community, but it's getting worse, not better."

LAPD is investigating the break-ins and say they appreciate the help from neighbors.

