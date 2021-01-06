San Diego woman among 4 killed after pro-Trump protesters charged U.S. Capitol

A woman from San Diego was among the four people killed in Wednesday's deadly riots in the nation's capital.

FOX 11's sister station WTTG-TV confirmed that Ashli Babblit was shot and killed after a mob charged the U.S. Capitol building. Babbit was shot to death by a police officer in the area.

Babbit's mother-in-law told WTTG-TV, "I really don't know why she decided to do this."

Ashli Babbit (Family Photo: Facebook)

Babbit and her husband were business owners in San Diego, according to WTTG-TV. Her husband did not travel to Washington, D.C. with Babbit, WTTG-TV reports.

Police in Washington, D.C. said another woman and two men were also killed during Wednesday's riots.

FOX 11's sister station WTTG-TV contributed to this story.

