San Bernardino polling place closed due to evacuations: Here's where to vote instead

A polling place in San Bernardino has been evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day as heavy rains continue to move through the area Tuesday.

The polling location at the Angelus Oaks Fire station at 5766 Frontage Road was closed just after noon Tuesday.

Anyone assigned to this polling place for Tuesday's Election Day will be able to vote in person at any other polling location in San Bernardino County as a result. The nearest polling location is the Yucaipa Community Center at 34900 Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa

Alternatively, voters can also return their mail ballot either through the U.S. Postal Service, or at a ballot drop-off location. Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Nov. 8.

A full list of drop-off locations in San Bernardino County can be found on the county website here.