San Bernardino dad who tried to drown 2-year-old daughter in pond arrested: Sheriff

A San Bernardino father who authorities say tried to drown his own two-year-old daughter in a pond was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder.

The suspect, 42-year-old Timothy Ryan Shipman, is being held on $1 million bail.

The incident happened around noon at Pali Mountain Camp near Highway 18 in Running Springs.

According to authorities, Shipman lied to get onto the camp grounds and locked his 5-year-old son in his car while he attempted to drown his daughter in a nearby pond.

Staff at the camp was able to get the young boy and girl from Shipman until local authorities arrived at the scene.

The girl and her brother were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, officials said.

Shipman was also taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released to authorities.

Evidence was retrieved from Shipman's San Bernardino home during a search warrant, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case, is asked to contact the Twin Peaks Station at (909)336-0600. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Website at www.WETIP.com.